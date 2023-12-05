Mt Keira's new name only a matter of time, says Lord Mayor

A permanent name change to the First Nations name of Mt Keira would be quite alright with Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
At present NSW Heritage is considering an Aboriginal Place nomination for Mt Keira, which would allow for a formal declaration and protection under the National Parks and Wildlife Act.
While an Aboriginal Place can be on public or private land, a declaration does not change the land tenure.
The proposed name being considered is Djeera, with the name Mt Keira being an English version of the pronounciation.
Wollongong City Council has thrown its support behind the proposed Aboriginal Place naming, which takes in the Council-owned and managed land of Mt Keira Summit Park and Gooyong Street Reserve.
At its last meeting, the city councillors voted to back the name change.
"We've long recognised the significance of Djeera to the Aboriginal community including through seeking input from the local Aboriginal community into the site's plan of management or the installation of on-site artwork that highlights the mountain's special place in local Dreamings,'' Cr Bradbery said.
While the adoption of Djeera as an Aboriginal Place name would not mean the name "Mt Keira" would be scrubbed from the maps, Cr Bradbery felt a formal name change would only be a matter of time.
"I think ultimately if it is recognised as such and incorporated into the heritage of the mountain then I think will slowly move toward that," he said.
"It's just a correction of something that's been historically mispronounced and as far as I'm concerned it's better that we actually reflect the wishes of the local Aboriginal people and using the correct names and pronunciations."
As part of the proposed renaming, the council wanted to have a formal plan of management in place to allow it to continue works in the area, and also ensure the continued use of the summit park for bushwalking, sightseeing and picnicking.
"While we're supportive of the nomination, there are practical matters that need to be considered as part of this process that will allow council and other infrastructure providers to continue routine management activities, emergency works and to continue to service the ongoing use of the area,'' Cr Bradbery said.
If successful, it will be the third recognised Aboriginal Place in Wollongong.
The other Aboriginal Places are located at Sandon Point and Bellambi Point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.