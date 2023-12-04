Two bidders have fought hard for a Barrack Heights home which didn't have a conventional yard, but instead boasted private access to a popular reserve.
The home was subject to more than 25 bids during the auction.
Selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong gave us the lowdown on the sale.
The property: The three-bedroom home at 9 Greenwood Place, Barrack Heights. Sitting on 561 square metres, the home features multiple living areas; one is adjacent to the dining area and has a cosy wood fireplace.
"There is private access to Blackbutt Reserve to go for a morning or afternoon walk and then come back to enjoy a barbecue in an entertaining area that features exposed timber ceiling, a breakfast bar plus an outdoor shower," the marketing stated.
The result: The home sold for $1,197,000 under the hammer last week. It sold for above the reserve price.
What made the property special?: It was one of those properties that everyone said was absolutely amazing, but was always going to suit certain buyers. One reason was because it had a 3.4-metre high garage where you could fit a Winnebago.
Everything had been updated and was new, but it didn't have a yard, so that ruled out some younger buyers with families. So it was going to suit that demographic that wanted a low maintenance, move in with nothing to do type of property.
It's also a cul-de-sac location, and there's Blackbutt Reserve behind you, which is probably the best "yard" you could have. It also had an awesome entertainment area.
It was always going to be a property that suited a specific buyer, and some would fall in love with it. You may not get inundated with 100 groups that will want it, but... It was always going to be popular if it was the right buyer.
Setting the scene at the auction: There were two registered bidders - one local, one Sydney buyer - and both were bidding online.
How did the bidding unfold?: Bidding kicked off in the mid-$900,000s.
There were more than 25 bids placed in total. It was going up in $25,000 increments, then it slowed down. It got down to $1000 bids in the end.
You could see that neither of them wanted to miss out on the property, but no one was trying to land that killer blow. It was going up steadily and consistently. Sometimes it can be a knockout blow, but this one, there was $1000 difference between first and second.
Where are the buyers from?: They're from Sydney, and I'm not sure of their plans yet.
