Revealed: The 10 best suburbs to be a seller in the Illawarra right now

Are you considering selling your home, but not quite certain that now is the right time to make the leap?
Locations throughout the Illawarra have emerged as hotspots for vendors, with a new report revealing the top places to sell.
Data provided to the Mercury by Suburbtrends has highlighted the 10 most in-demand suburbs in the region.
Find out which suburbs made the top 10 list here.
While that's positive news for some prospective sellers, new figures paint a gloomy picture for those trying to save for a home deposit in the Illawarra, as well as existing property owners in the region.
Namely, that the Illawarra has become more unaffordable for home buyers than Sydney.
The region's home owners are typically spending more than half of their income on servicing a mortgage, while prospective buyers need more than a decade to save for a deposit, according to the latest ANZ-CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report.
Also, Illawarra housing values have now increased for ten months in a row, with the median house price for the region having just crept past $1 million.
At the end of November, Illawarra house values were up by 0.3 per cent for the month, according to CoreLogic's Home Value Index.
The region's median house value is currently $1,002,018.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has given Illawarra home owners their version of a Christmas present - a rate hike reprieve as we head into the festive period.
The announcement has spared borrowers a sixth interest rate rise in 2023.
However, home owners have needed to make sacrifices and adjusted their lifestyles amid the current interest rate climate.
The Mercury reconnected with a few Illawarra home owners we had spoken to in the past to see how they had coped with interest rate rises throughout the year.
Meanwhile, in auction activity, nearly a dozen bidders were lining up to score a well-located Kiama home that was either a renovator or knockdown-rebuild.
The home was on the market after more than 50 years in the same ownership.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Positioned in the tightly-held Mount Kembla Village, this home captures the spirit of a modern retreat while offering prime everyday convenience.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
