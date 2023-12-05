'For the good of the game': Eddy De Gabriele reflects on his football journey

Eddy De Gabriele readily admits he is not everyone's cup of tea.
The recently retired Football South Coast chair acknowledges he has probably been a 'bloody thorn in everyone's side' but stresses everything he has done has been for the good of the game.
Love him or loathe him there's no denying De Gabriele has been instrumental in unifying the game of football in the region.
The well respected football administrator did so by convincing eight warring parties to lay down their historical differences and grudges and operate under the newly constituted Football South Coast umbrella in 2010.
That marked a new era of football unity in the Illawarra.
In 2004 the well respected football administrator was also approached to head a delegation intent on getting a team from the South Coast region in the inaugural 2005 A-League competition.
On the whole there was wide ranging backing from the Illawarra football community for this venture, which ultimately failed.
But not everyone was happy more than a decade later when De Gabriele and FSC hedged their bets and backed both the Wollongong Wolves and rival bid for A-League inclusion, Southern Expansion.
History shows both missed the boat with the A-League selecting the Macurthur Bulls and Western United to join the expanded competition.
The Wolves and many other groups in the Illawarra football community though were disappointed FSC did not throw all its support behind the local bid for A-League inclusion.
De Gabriele to this day remains convinced he and FSC did the right thing for football in this region.
"The biggest thing is we wanted A-League in this region," he said.
"At that time there was no certainty that one particular group would get the A League license.
"There was no certainty, but there was two going for the same area, our area, so we backed both parties.
"We said there's two in the race, why can't we back them both? So if one loses, we still get a A-League bid in here.
"It didn't make any difference anyway because the Wolves didn't qualify at the time.
"And we also had some background information about the financial requirements of the bid.
"With that in hand, without divulging, we said, 'you know what, it's important for the region to have an A-League license here, that's the most important part.
"Let's keep it to what we need, and that is A-League in Wollongong.
"And there was two bids. One had $20 million in their pocket and they wanted to come here and they were going to give us seven games a year and the other one, we weren't sure because it was a private company, right?
"They were going to have all their home games here, which would have been 12.
'That's what the whole essence was. Being selfish for Wollongong. The area needed an A-League license.
"If we backed one, and the other one got it, we wouldn't have been in the boat with them.
That's what the whole essence was. Being selfish for Wollongong. The area needed an A-League license. If we backed one, and the other one got it, we wouldn't have been in the boat with them.- Eddy De Gabriele
"It was very self-centered on Illawarra, that's what it was about."
At the recent FNSW Gala Night De Gabriele was awarded the FNSW State Award for his 20 year contribution to football.
The Shellharbour resident has been involved in football as a player, coach and administrator and was instrumental in the creation of Football South Coast.
Having played and coached for many years, in 2003, De Gabriele commenced his first role in football administration when he was asked by the Illawarra (Men's) Football Association to join the IFA Board as a Special Advisor Director.
In 2005 he was elected as president and in 2006, after a meeting with FNSW he recognised the need to create a unified single football association to represent the Illawarra.
De Gabriele was selected as the Chair to lead the unification process across five separate Illawarra football associations, and in 2010, after years of consultation and working with the many football groups, Football South Coast was born.
Since then he has worked tirelessly to lead with collaboration, professionalism, passion and mostly with innovation to support local clubs, the association and many other stakeholders.
This has been appreciated by many, including those who wrote testimonials in support of De Gabriele for this article.
The man himself appreciates the accolades but stated unifying football in the region was his most satisfying achievement.
"The biggest and most satisfying is definitely unification," De Gabriele said.
"There were six different associations when I came here and they were all fighting for sponsors, grounds, coaches, facilities, media attention, it was just incredible.
"It was Alex Darling, the lord mayor at the time, who approached me and said, 'Eddie, you've won the business person of the year, you know, two years out of the last three, surely you can bring football together, you know, and make them into one because this is ridiculous.
"How can we have a disjointed bid for A-League, if we want to get one, and not have one association?
"So I said, okay, no worries.
"I went and spoke to Football New South Wales and they said, 'look, Eddie, I'm sorry, but that area's been a basket case for the last 30 years and we just don't back them, we don't back them because they're not connected, they're not together.
"I said, well, what can we do?
"They said, well, if somebody's willing to do the job and it's gonna be hard to get everyone to liquidate their associations and become one, we'll back you.
"So, I had quiet meetings with the juniors, the men's, the amateurs, the women's,, the church leagues,, the Wolves, the Stingrays at the time, the referees too........I had private meetings with all of them and they all agreed that it should happen, but they didn't like each other.
"They said we just don't trust the others.
"The juniors didn't trust the men's, the men's didn't trust the amateurs and the Wolves.
"The Wolves wanted to do the unification but they wanted to be the coordinating body for the group, and the group said we can't trust you.
"The Stingrays hated the Wolves and the men, it was a shambles. So it took four years but I think the biggest thing was I was able to get collaboration between them all and they all agreed to liquidate and become one body.
"That was the moment of truth for football in this region.
"We are now a 15,000 member group, whereas before we had 5000 here, 2000 there, 1000 there and Football New South Wales and the FFA never took us seriously.
That was the moment of truth for football in this region.
"I mean, for [FFA] to give us their logo as proof of what we did was a really monumental step.
"I've had to make some tough calls during my 22 years and I'm sure I've been a thorn in everyone's side at times but it's all been about doing what's good for the game.
"I hope people see my run as that, doing everything I can to improve football in our region for everybody, not just for individual clubs and groups, but football as a whole."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.