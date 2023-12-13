Celebrating 21 years of recruitment excellence in the Illawarra at 360HR Solutions

The 360HR Solutions team Leanne Widdrington, Joanne Pelham, Jonathan Pelham, Dylan Thompson and Wendy Calderon. Picture supplied

This is sponsored content for 360HR Solutions.



Helping businesses in the Illawarra region find the perfect talent to drive their success has been the goal for 360HR Solutions for the past 21 years.

The recruitment and consultancy agency was founded with a vision to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity and has become a trusted name in recruitment.

In celebrating their 21-year milestone the agency shares a warm thank you to their loyal customers.

360HR Solutions has garnered a reputation as a dependable and highly respected recruitment consultancy, deeply embedded in the Illawarra Region.



Over the past two decades, they have played an instrumental role in helping local businesses find the perfect talent to drive their success.

360HR Solutions has remained steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the growth and prosperity of local businesses.



By facilitating local employment and actively contributing to the region's economic development, the agency has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the Illawarra community.

Three years ago, the company rebranded from "360HR" to "360HR Solutions", new offices at the UOW Innovation Campus and a sharpened focus on recruitment, where human resources (HR) plays an important role in further supporting their clients.

Their primary focus, while not confined to it, is technical and engineering recruitment.



Their commitment to this area is a testament to their dedication to providing specialised expertise to the Illawarra's largest employers.

With the guidance of Jonathan Pelham, the agency's director and a specialist in the field of engineering, 360HR Solutions has harnessed his extensive industry knowledge and vast network to connect top-tier talent with industries that demand the highest standards of excellence.

Alongside Jonathan, Joanne Pelham, the managing director, has been instrumental in leading the team with strategic vision, business acumen, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, steering 360HR Solutions toward continuous growth and excellence.

Integral to the agency's success is its remarkable team at 360HR Solutions, comprising professionals who play pivotal roles, including the exceptional payroll and finance team.



Among the consultants, there's recruitment operations manager Leanne Widdrington, principal consultant Dylan Thompson, and the newest team member, recruitment consultant Wendy Calderon.

Dylan Thompson, Wendy Calderon, Leanne Widdrington, Jonathan Pelham and Joanne Pelham. Picture supplied

Each week, 360HR Solutions serves on average 80 clients, catering to a wide spectrum of businesses in the Illawarra.



Their recruitment and HR solutions empower these businesses to compete effectively in the market and create more job opportunities.

Over two decades, 360HR Solutions has achieved numerous significant milestones that have firmly established their reputation as leaders in the industry.



These milestones include:

Providing specialised professionals to cover a diverse range of roles mainly within the heavy industry, renewable energy sector, manufacturing, and technical sectors and supporting various other industries in professional "White Collar" recruitment.



Successfully placing thousands of skilled professionals in rewarding careers.



Forging enduring partnerships with businesses, facilitating strategic talent acquisition.

Continuously adapting to the evolving recruitment landscape by embracing cutting edge technologies and methodologies.

360HR Solutions commitment extends beyond business, recognising the importance of giving back to the community that has supported them for 21 years.



They actively engage in philanthropic initiatives and community involvement, turning their vision into a tangible reality.

Participating in local charity events and fundraisers, offering pro bono HR services and career coaching to individuals in need of support.



They have also collaborated with local institutions to provide mentorship and internship opportunities to the region's youth.

360HR Solutions vision for the future remains resolute, to continue being the premier recruitment and human resources agency that businesses and job seekers turn to for unparalleled expertise and support.

