Heatwave warning issued as Illawarra's temperature set to soar

A heatwave warning has been issued with the temperature to soar up to 10 degrees hotter than the December average maximum for the Illawarra.
The low intensity heatwave is sweeping through the region with the hottest days to be Friday and Saturday.
"Severe heatwave conditions extending across much of NSW apart from coastal areas or the southeast. Heatwave conditions expected to peak towards the end of this week," the Bureau of Meteorology's warning states.
"Heatwave conditions expected to ease from the southwest over the weekend with a cooler change."
In Bellambi, the mercury will reach 28 degrees on Tuesday, before soaring to 30 degrees on Friday and 33 on Saturday.
Albion Park will be a little hotter with 31 degrees predicted for Tuesday, 31 on Friday and 33 on Saturday.
It may be summer, but the predicted temperatures are much hotter than the December mean maximum of 23.9 degrees in Bellambi and 25.5 in Albion Park.
A heatwave is when the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot over three days. This is compared to the local climate and past weather.
"It takes more than a high daily maximum temperature to make a heatwave. It's also about how much it cools down overnight," the Bureau of Meteorology says.
In western parts of NSW this week a severe heatwave warning has been issued.
Meteorologists warn theses can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
Close your windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home.
If available, use fans or air-conditioners to keep cool.
