South Coast student Parri Barrele gears up for Olympic-sized opportunity

Rising South Coast tennis talent Parri Barrele will get the chance to rub her shoulders with Australian sporting royalty after being selected to attend this week's Australian Olympic Change-Maker Summit.
The three-day summit kicks off in Canberra on Tuesday, with the Nowra Anglican College student selected among 26 youth leaders to connect with some of the most influential people in the nation's sport, including current and past Olympic athletes.
The crop of leaders were selected by a panel of Olympians from almost 1000 nominations, engaging them to play a critical role in the future of the Olympic movement in Australia.
Barrele has represented her school at a high level in both tennis and volleyball, and is a member of the Tennis NSW Youth Advisory Group. She is also involved in the Tennis NSW future leaders program.
"Not only it is a huge honour to have been selected, but it is also an incredible opportunity to pursue my passion for sport amongst a community of other driven youths," Barrele said.
"While I'm excited for the summit itself, I am also excited for the journey it may lead me on as I explore the purpose and power of sport and the Olympic spirit. I am excited of course to meet all the Olympians as they are inspiring athletes and people that embody the result of hard work and passion, but I think I am more excited to meet my fellow change-makers and be part of a peer group who will inspire me to think big and act big.
"Australia is a sports crazy nation but most people don't realise that grassroots participation is declining as the sports betting industry sky rockets. At the summit, I am looking forward to brainstorming ways to boost the play element of sport, capitalising on the Olympics to not only bring the nation together but also bring communities together.
"It is motivating to think that the perspectives of youth might play a role in shaping the Games so they remain a meaningful event that builds community spirit and infrastructure to encouraging all people get off the couch and to get on the court, field, park or beach."
Australian Olympic Committee chief executive officer Matt Caroll congratulated all of the young athletes selected to attend this week's summit.
"The Australian Olympic Change-Maker program is a special program. It is inspiring to see the impact Australian students are having in their schools and local communities, and the many initiatives they are implementing," he said.
"Congratulations to each of the 26 young leaders selected for the national summit - while still at school, they are already creating positive change in their communities. They demonstrate our future is in very capable hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.