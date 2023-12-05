An eye-catching home at Figtree has the potential to set a new residential price record for the suburb.
The home is located at 103 Walang Avenue, Figtree, and has a price guide of $3.8 million.
Set on a 3643 square metre estate, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home faces due north to Mount Keira, and features an open-plan living and dining space.
According to CoreLogic records, the current residential sale price record for Figtree is $3,210,000, set in October 2023.
The home at 103 Walang Avenue features an open-plan kitchen, family, and TV room space, a separate rumpus room with a bar ideal for entertaining, library, in-ground pool and six-person spa.
The home also offers manicured estate-style gardens; a dedicated basketball area; a study/office area on the ground floor off the kitchen and living space; room for vegetables, chooks and animals; and a fire-pit and pizza oven.
There's also the potential for subdivision (subject to council approval); in this instance two 1000 square metre blocks adjoining reserve and natural bushland.
CoreLogic records show the property last sold as a vacant block in July 1996 for $115,000.
The sellers said the goal was to create a home that was ideal for family entertaining.
The sellers said the home was "bright, light and sunny", and while it was "unassuming at the front, it's spectacular from the back".
"It's different," one of the owners said. "It's unobtrusive from the front, and from the back, looking up from the yard over the pool to the house, it's pretty impressive.
"It has a large voided living/dining area, so it's two storeys high, all glass, and it just has a spectacular outlook, looking straight up to Mount Keira."
The sellers said the home also offers complete privacy, with only one distant neighbour.
"I think it's the aspect that is going to appeal to people more so... The house is impressive, but the aspect and lifestyle is what's going to appeal.
"It's full of native birds and animals all the time; it's quite idyllic."
The owners are selling the home in order to downsize.
"They'll have to drag us out of here kicking and screaming," one of the owners joked. "The kids aren't happy about it, and neither are their friends who used to visit here a lot.
"If the family that buys our home are half as happy as we are, they will look back and think, 'what a bargain'."
Selling agent, Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate said the "epically presented" home that exuded "luxury and grandeur" wouldn't be out of place within the pages of a Beverly Hills lifestyle magazine.
"From the sheer size, the architecture and the allotment of land... It's impressive to get a house in that location, and that viewing corridor that it has of the escarpment, tucked away in the back of Wollongong," he said. "It's very unique."
Mr McMahon said the home had attracted interest from buyers on "the South Coast all the way to the Northern Beaches".
