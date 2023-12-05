Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Resort-style home could set Figtree price record

By Brendan Crabb
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 4:14pm
The home is located at 103 Walang Avenue, Figtree. Picture: Supplied
An eye-catching home at Figtree has the potential to set a new residential price record for the suburb.

