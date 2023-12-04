Man dies after being found unresponsive in South Coast resort pool

A man has died after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool at a South Coast holiday resort.
Emergency services were called to the resort on George Bass Drive in Tomakin, south of Batemans Bay, about 8pm on Monday, December 4 after the man was found in the pool.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 20s.
Police are investigating the circumstances of his death although it is not being treated as suspicious.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.
Royal Life Saving Australia figures show 107 people drowned in NSW in 2022-23, a figure 13 per cent higher than the 10-year average.
Nine per cent of these deaths occurred in swimming pools.
