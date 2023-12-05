A 'lack of trust' over Blue Haven sale, say former Kiama mayor

A former Kiama mayor and deputy mayor claim in a letter that there has been a "lack of trust" over the council efforts to sell the Blue Haven aged care facility.
However, Mayor Neil Reilly labelled the letter a "democractic disgrace" and accused them to trying to "derail" a decision of the sitting council.
In a last-ditch attempt to halt the sale former Mayor Sandra McCarthy and Deputy Mayor Howard Jones sent an open letter to Mayor Reilly and councillors.
It is the second time, Ms McCarthy, who was present at the sod-turning for the start of the aged care centre's construction, has contributed to a letter objecting to the sale.
The 14-page letter calls on the council to suspend the sale and request Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig review the entire process.
It claims the process "has not been transparent" and "has been flawed due to incorrect and changing financial statements during the course of the debate".
The former mayor and deputy mayor alleged the blame for "systemic financial problems" has been linked to previous administrations by the current council.
The letter suggested the council does not have a "social licence" to carry out the sale and that the community is unconvinced because "much of the decision making has been out of sight".
"The lack of trust engendered by this process will have long term implications for council's relationship with its community as we face the challenges of the next decade," the letter stated.
Ms McCarthy and Mr Jones claim the council has adopted an "ideological position" which, "immediately establishes a bias towards the sale of the asset and suggests to the community an unwillingness to properly assess and balance the financial and social factors".
Mayor Reilly said the councillors had ratified the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira three times, most recently in February 2022.
At that meeting Labor, Greens and independent councillors voted unanimously in support of a motion that read in part that a confidential business case "substantiates the previous resolution of council in October 2022 to divest of all aged care assets".
Mayor Reilly noted the open letter was from two people while he was responsible to 23,000 residents.
"I think it's a democratic disgrace that two people think that they can hold the community to ransom," Mayor Reilly said.
"We don't blame anyone for having an opinion but an opinion that tries to derail a lawful opinion of a duly-elected council can be dangerous and I feel that democracy is the thing at stake.
He also noted that the regular criticism from a range of previous mayors about the sale of Blue Haven overlooked its current problems.
"They did what they had to do [at the time] and thought the solutions of the past will become the legacy of the future but as it turned out it did not work," he said.
"They were the council at the time. They had every democratic right to do what they did just as I represent 23,000 people who are the investors in Blue Haven and I want to get them their money's worth."
The construction of the Bonaira centre was subject to massive cost blowouts. In 2013 it was reported to cost $40 million but by the time the first sod was turned in 2018 the price tag was $103 million.
To date no-one in any former administration has owned up to that $63 million blowout.
The council voted to sell the Blue Haven Bonaira site in October last year with a search for a buyer launched in August.
A shortlist of buyers has been drawn up and they have until December 19 to lodge a formal tender. With the decision whether or not to accept the winning tender to be decided at a council meeting, the process will be on hold until mid-January at the earliest - and even then the council would have to schedule an extraordinary meeting.
