Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Foord, Fowler among Matildas stars set to take field for second Canada game

By Anna Harrington
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:37am
Former Illawarra Stingrays player Mary Fowler is in line to return for the Matildas on Wednesday (AEDT). Picture by Adam McLean
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson will turn to his best available line-up for Australia's second friendly against Canada, but remains adamant his younger players learned crucial lessons from their 5-0 loss in the first game.

