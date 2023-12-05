Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra football community unites as Wolves return to national stage

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:58pm
Football South Coast representative Eddy De Gabriele (left) and Illawarra Stingrays club ambassador Kaelah Austin with Wollongong Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Three of the Illawarra's leading football organisations have thrown their weight behind the Wollongong Wolves as they prepare to return to Australia's national stage.

