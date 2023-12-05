Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Apartment on Gladstone Ave gets the go-ahead

By Glen Humphries
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
The apartment complex in Gladstone Avenue has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.
More than a year after plans were lodged, a nine-storey apartment block on Gladstone Avenue has been approved.

