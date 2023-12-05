Apartment on Gladstone Ave gets the go-ahead

More than a year after plans were lodged, a nine-storey apartment block on Gladstone Avenue has been approved.
Plans for the apartment block on the intersection with Rowland Avenue were first lodged with Wollongong City Council in April last year.
The proposed block would include 36 apartments, in a mix of studio, two and three-bedroom units, and a swimming pool on the first level.
Each of the 36 apartments will include a balcony.
In February this year, the Wollongong Local Planning Panel knocked back the development over concerns that it was partially situated in a floodway and could exacerbate flooding on neighbouring properties.
Unhappy with the decision, the developer took the case to the Land and Environment Court.
After several rounds of conciliation conferences with the council, the developer revised the plans to change the setback of a proposed elevated deck so that it was away from the floodway.
A planted pergola will be built over the driveway and FOGO bins areas will be added to two of the basement parking levels.
"The parties agree that each of the amendments that have been made to the DA were made in response to concerns of [the council] and resulted in a lesser environmental impact from the proposed development," the court papers stated.
The development did not comply with necessary building separation standards on its north and south frontages but the court granted a variation to those requirements because the complex as planned "does not result any material loss of daylight access to surrounding buildings" and there was "no material loss of privacy".
The court approved the development application and directed the developer to pay the council $4500 in costs.
