Experience luxury living at Greenhill Aged Care in Figtree Advertising Feature

Greenhill Aged Care in Figtree enjoys spectacular gardens. Pictures supplied

With its tranquil gardens, innovative programs and technology, along with beautifully appointed private rooms, Greenhill Aged Care offers a facility that is fit for royalty.

As a matter of fact when Queen Elizabeth II visited the region in 1956 as part of her Australian tour, she did stay in the royal suite (then owned by BHP).

The residents today still get the VIP treatment and are made to feel like they are living in a hotel.

There are 98 individual and spacious couples rooms all with luxurious furnishings, as well as a 21-bed dementia care unit.

Set in serene surrounds on a magnificent, heritage-listed estate in Figtree, residents can enjoy the stunning landscaped gardens and outdoor spaces.

Greenhill Aged Care CEO Be Nguyen said ensuring the ongoing happiness and wellbeing of their residents is a top priority at Greenhill Aged Care.

"Our focus is on the residents and we continually try to push the boundaries to see what else can we do that is unique and beneficial," Be said.

Residents love the interactive Tovertafel program.

Greenhill recently launched a unique dementia program called Dahlias and part of that is their 'Soil to Supper' program, where they have a horticulturalist who comes in and works with the residents. During the six-month program, those involved meet weekly, bring in the plants they have been growing and talk about them.

"The benefit is that it is using non-pharmacological interventions for residents and giving them more meaningful, engaging activities," Be said. "We are quite proud of this program."

Greenhill also use innovative virtual reality (VR) and Tovertafel technology in their dementia and memory support programs. Tovertafel projects interactive games onto a table/hard surface to encourage social interaction.

"We had a resident who wanted to go to the zoo, but couldn't physically get there, so we put on the VR and you feel like the animals are right there," Be said.

"Another resident is Italian and we were able to show her Venice and the Grand Canal and she had the biggest smile on her face, it was lovely."

Greenhill Aged Care understands how important it is for families to be informed on how their loved ones are doing, and as such they co-designed an app called Brenna, which recently received an honorary mention at the innovAGEING National Awards.

"Family members get regular updates from nurses and carers, it's been working quite wonderfully," Be said.