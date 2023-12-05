Fire truck, equipment stolen from volunteers on Far South Coast

A fire truck and essential firefighting equipment has been stolen from NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers on the Far South Coast.
The truck was locked away and not being used when it was stolen from a property in Nethercote, around 10 kilometres north-east of Eden.
"Police have been told the tabletop utility containing a Stihl chainsaw, white hydrant stand, defibrillator, bolt cutters, jerry can and several hoses, was taken from a padlocked shed," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The theft occurred at a property at the intersection of Nethercote and Back Creed roads between 11.30am on Sunday, December 3 and 4.30pm on Monday, December 4.
A crime scene was established and police are calling on anyone with information to contact Bega Police Station 6492 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
