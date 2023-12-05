The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has given Illawarra home owners their version of a Christmas present - a rate hike reprieve as we head into the festive period.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent.
The announcement has spared borrowers a sixth interest rate rise in 2023.
However, Illawarra home owners have needed to make sacrifices and adjusted their lifestyles amid the current interest rate climate.
According to Canstar figures, for Illawarra mortgage holders who took out a loan in January this year, they've faced a total of $614 in rate rises this year.
The Mercury reconnected with a few Illawarra home owners we had spoken to in the past to see how they had coped with interest rate rises throughout the year.
Rachelle Couchman and husband Nathan bought their first home - a three-bedroom house in Unanderra - and moved in earlier this year.
Mrs Couchman, a social worker, and Mr Couchman, a teacher, work in the Campbelltown area and have one child.
They had previously been renting in Camden, and are now nearer family in the Illawarra.
Mrs Couchman said as a result of rate rises, "we haven't been able to save pretty much at all".
"We've gone from having quite a significant amount of savings and being able to put a deposit down on a home... And our mortgage repayments are up quite high at the moment.
"Every time we get the letter in the mail, it's stressful.
"We're definitely not living pay cheque to pay cheque by any means. But we're pretty well just paying our bills, rates, groceries and necessary items, and we might have a little bit left over to spend on those non-essential things.
"We're just having to be a lot tighter with our discretionary spending."
Mrs Couchman said they had also been forgoing nights away, and "not been able to do a lot of social things".
"And we're both travelling for work, so the rate rises coupled with cost of living and petrol increases... That has been pretty tough," she said.
Viktoria Juryga and partner Michael Munro were "window shopping" for a home to buy throughout 2022, and eventually managed to purchase a three-bedroom property in Unanderra.
Ms Juryga spoke to the Mercury on Tuesday - exactly a year to the day since they moved into the home - about how they had adapted to meet interest rate hikes in 2023.
"We've been okay, but we've definitely had to pull right back on dreams like holidays, renovations, and things like dinners out we've had to keep really minimal," she said.
"We wanted to renovate our bathroom as soon as we got here, but that's on hold. And there was absolutely no way we were going on a holiday this year.
"We've lost a fair bit of our savings, but we aren't doing it tough like a lot of people are.
"We walked into this knowing we needed to have some money behind us, and be prepared for big interest rate hikes."
William Koon, 29, is currently living at home in Mount Ousley, having bought an apartment off-the-plan in Wollongong CBD.
The first home buyer's home is due to be completed in 2024.
Mr Koon said he "wasn't too stressed" about the rate hikes throughout this year as he still has another year until his apartment will be finished and payments will resume.
"That year cushion should help me a lot," he said. "I would rather have moved into the place sooner, but the extra year will help and complements the whole situation with the economy.
"I feel as though the rates (increases) should ease off by the end of next year, so all things considered I think I'm in a fortunate position."
Eliza Owen, head of research at CoreLogic said recent market performance indicates that while housing has been surprisingly resilient this year in terms of capital gains, interest rate increases have had some impact.
"This is particularly the case where rate increases were unexpected," she said.
"This was evident following the 'surprise' rate hike through June, and appears to have had some impact through November. CoreLogic's national Home Value Index recorded its lowest monthly increase since February, with values up just 0.6 per cent in November.
"Rates are not the only factor slowing housing market performance, with stretched affordability and more normalised stock levels also having an impact."
The RBA Board will next meet in February 2024, moving to its new meeting schedule of eight meetings a year.
In a statement, RBA governor Michele Bullock said higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between aggregate supply and demand in the economy.
She said the impact of the more recent rate rises, including last month's, will continue to flow through the economy.
"High inflation is weighing on people's real incomes and household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment.
"Holding the cash rate steady at this meeting will allow time to assess the impact of the increases in interest rates on demand, inflation and the labour market.
"Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks."
