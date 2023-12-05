Illawarra Mercury
Man in 50s suffers head injuries during late-night fall in Fairy Meadow

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
December 5 2023 - 4:50pm
A NSW Ambulance vehicle. File picture
A NSW Ambulance vehicle. File picture

A man aged in his mid 50s was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after a late-night fall in Fairy Meadow.

