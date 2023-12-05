Man in 50s suffers head injuries during late-night fall in Fairy Meadow

A man aged in his mid 50s was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after a late-night fall in Fairy Meadow.
Paramedics and police were called to Donald Street at 12.15am on Saturday, December 2, after reports of the emergency.
"A 56-year-old man was found in the backyard of a home," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and treated the man for serious head injuries."
He was taken by road ambulance to the nearby Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow and then airlifted to St George Hospital, in a stable condition.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious," police said.
A spokesman for St George Hospital told the Mercury on Tuesday that the man remained in hospital in a stable condition.
