Police call for calm during heatwave, with Illawarra firefighters on alert

Temperatures are going to soar, firefighters are on high alert and police are pleading with people to stay calm.
A low-intensity heatwave will impact the Illawarra on Friday and Saturday with temperatures to soar to 36 degrees in Albion Park, 34 in Bellambi and 33 in Kiama.
This is much hotter than the mean maximum for December of 25.5 degrees, 23.9 and 24.3 respectively.
The Bureau of Meteorology's heatwave warning covers most of NSW, with some inland areas to reach temperatures in the mid 40s.
Police are urging motorists to "keep their cool" behind the wheel.
"Traffic delays and the heat generally has the potential to frustrate drivers with slower conditions on the road, so please be patient," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Officers have urged people to watch out for each other if they're heading to the beach, pool or water hole to cool off.
"Keep a watchful eye over children especially when they are near the water - all children need to be supervised," police said.
By the time the very hot weather hits on Friday and Saturday, the benefits of last week's rainfall will have evaporated in many grassland areas in the Illawarra.
Firefighters will be on high alert and closely monitoring forested areas around Helensburgh and Darkes Forest as they received less rain than the rest of the Illawarra.
"Grassland areas will dry out much quicker [than forested areas], especially in Gerringong, Jamberoo, Calderwood and Dapto," Illawarra Sutherland Rural Fire Service Inspector David Bartlett said.
Areas not grazed by stock or maintained are of particular concern.
At this stage firefighters expect fire danger may be moderate, but will have a better idea as the week progresses.
Prepare a bushfire survival plan for your family and stay up-to-date with fires in your area by checking Hazards Near Me app.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable including people over 65 years old, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
Top tips:
A heatwave is when the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot over three days. This is compared to the local climate and past weather.
"It takes more than a high daily maximum temperature to make a heatwave. It's also about how much it cools down overnight," the Bureau of Meteorology says.
