Retired Illawarra teacher accused of child rape has bail eased

A retired Illawarra primary school teacher accused of a raping a student in a storeroom over a decade ago has had his strict bail conditions eased.
Neil Morrison, 66, was excused from appearing before Wollongong Local Court to vary his bail on Wednesday, with his lawyer Sophie Newham indicating medical documents had been provided.
Morrison, who worked as a teacher and assistant principal at Minnamurra Public School, is facing altered charges related to the alleged incidents.
The Kiama Downs man was originally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault against a victim under authority, which have since been withdrawn.
He is now facing four charges, being one count of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 while under authority and three counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10 while under authority.
The charges relate to one complainant. Police will allege Morrison preyed on the student more than a decade ago when she stayed behind during recess to finish a maths task.
It is alleged that he told the student to take books into a storeroom, where he followed and closed the door behind him.
There, he allegedly forced his penis into the complainant's mouth. Morrison is alleged to have offended against the same complainant the following year.
Morrison retired from the school in 2016. His bail conditions were relaxed slightly on Wednesday with consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Morrison was previously required to report to police seven days per week, which has been reduced to five.
He is also now permitted to stay at an Oyster Bay address providing that he gives notice to police and is accompanied by appointed chaperones.
A bail security agreement was added, requiring an acceptable person to forfeit $30,000 if Morrison fails to comply with his conditions.
After Morrison was arrested and charged in August, the Department of Education said it was "deeply concerned" by the allegations.
"All students have a right to learn in a safe and supportive school environment and their safety and wellbeing are always our top priorities," a spokesperson said.
