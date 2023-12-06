New restaurant now serving up Malaysian specialities in Wollongong Central

Fancy a plate of char kway teow, or perhaps some roti canai and a curry?
Malaysian favourites are now readily available in Wollongong with the opening of PappaRich, on Wollongong Central's Keira and Crown corner.
The Wollongong restaurant is the chain's 13th in NSW, and its only eatery in the state outside Sydney. It also has 23 restaurants in other states and territories.
The company says it has served over 4000 dishes in Wollongong since opening the restaurant on Thursday, November 30.
With a multicultural population formed of centuries of migration and colonisation, Malaysia's food is influenced by numerous cuisines, especially Indian, Chinese and Indonesian.
PappaRich has taken up part of the space left by the German-themed restaurant The Bavarian, which closed in mid-May after four years.
It will share the restaurant with Korean fried chicken joint NeNe Chicken, which is due to open on Saturday, December 9 with special offers for diners.
