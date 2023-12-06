Sandon Point's Eleri Morris inks fresh deal with Collingwood Magpies

Eleri Morris's future will remain in black and white after the Sandon Point talent signed a new contract with Collingwood.
The Magpies announced last week that the 27-year-old was among 11 players to re-commit to the club for the 2024 AFLW season. She is joined by Eliza James, Tarni White, Sabrina Frederick, Nell Morris-Dalton, Selena Karlson, Alana Porter, Charlotte Taylor, Erica Fowler, Sarah Sansonetti and Charlotte Blair.
Morris was rewarded with a fresh one-year deal following an impressive maiden campaign with Collingwood.
After being selected with pick 13 in this year's AFLW Supplementary Draft, the key forward made her AFLW debut in round one against reigning premiers Melbourne.
The former Figtree Saints talent went on to feature in all 10 games for the Magpies, kicking six goals. Morris averaged a tick under five possessions and 1.3 marks per match as Collingwood finished their campaign in 11th position.
"We're pleased to see the squad go from strength to strength with these 11 exciting re-signings," Collingwood's head of women's football Jess Burger said.
"We're confident in the future of our program and the role these 11 players will have in it. As we look to the future, we look forward to these players playing a role in driving the elite standards within our program."
