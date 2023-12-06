David Jones' days at Warrawong back in the 1970s

When David Jones was the store to shop at Wollongong wasn't the only place you had to go.
The department store chain also had a set-up at Warrawong Shopping Centre since the early 1970s.
David Jones made its move in March 1971 - just a few years after opening its Wollongong store - taking over the Big W department store, with plans to turn it into a DJs.
The move was part of a $5 million deal which also saw them take over another Big W in the southwestern Newcastle suburb of Kotara.
In Warrawong it seemed as though David Jones was itching for a fight - the takeover would be complete just days before the official opening of the new Kmart across the road from the shopping centre.
Kmart didn't feel the need to push its grand opening forward at all. So the Big W store closed on Saturday, April 17, 1971 and the workers got busy pulling down the old signage and replacing it with that of the new owners.
Amazingly, the changeover took just over 24 hours with the newest DJs opening its doors on the Monday morning.
That day's Mercury front page read "Shopping centre giants grapple at Warrawong", noting Kmart would start trading on the Wednesday.
"Shrewd retail observers say $1 million will change hands in the next 10 days as the giants wrestle for the custom of up to 70,000 shoppers," the front page read.
As part of the DJ's grand opening, other stores in the centre offered bargains to help bring in the shoppers.
Such was the excitement, that retailers in the shopping centre even put on buses to deliver people from Nowra, Milton, Mittagong "and even Coledale" the Mercury exclaimed.
The stores were still there a few years later, with DJs looking to open the first in a new franchise - "Miser Jones".
Its slightly insulting name offered merchandise for the "average man's pocket" - though it was not clear from the media coverage whether Miser Jones was a separate store or if it took over the David Jones space.
By 1986 it was all over for David Jones and Warrawong, the store was shut down while Kmart was still open for business.
"The company's management decided Warrawong had 'never been a David Jones market'," the Mercury reported. "The decision was made and the move completed before a replacement tenant was found."
In May 1986, that space occupied by David Jones was still empty and retailers and locals were worried.
"I've been coming here ever since this place was being built and I'm sure since DJs closed the crowds have dropped by 50 per cent," Primbee shopper Johnny Sutton said.
"People who come here now go straight to Woolies or go to Kmart across the road and don't come here at all."
As part of a plan to change the suburb's fortunes, the local business chamber was setting out to give the CBD a facelift.
"Trees will be planted along King and Cowper streets to create an avenue effect and change the King Street 'dragstrip' image," the Mercury reported.
"Council will provide image experts to change the facades and presentation of shops outside the centre."
While David Jones never came back, the Warrawong shopping centre is still going strong.
