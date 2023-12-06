Comedy King Russell Howard on his way to Wollongong Town Hall in the new year

English actor, radio host and comedian Russell Howard is on his way to Wollongong with tickets on sale now for his February show.
Howard will start his upcoming 2024 tour in Sydney on February 15 before heading to Newcastle, Wollongong Town Hall, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Geelong, Brisbane then the Gold Coast.
The media personality sold more than 300,000 tickets to his last global tour which saw audiences flock to see him in in 79 cities across the UK, US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
That tour ended with Howard taping his second Netflix special, Lubricant, which is currently streaming internationally.
Howard was most recently on our screens sharing his takes on stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour, via his YouTube channel, with over 1.4 million subscribers.
The show features in-depth interviews, with an array of fascinating guests including Greta Thunberg, Ed Sheeran, Matthew McConaughey, Naomi Klein, Jim Carrey, Brian Cox and Elizabeth Banks.
Howard has over 1 billion total views and 9 million followers on social media, with more than 262 million views including a video featuring a flustered Robert Irwin gaining over 9.3 million views and a clip of Russell and Greta Thunberg chatting to kids about climate change gaining over 14.7 million views.
Russell Howard will perform one show only at Wollongong Town Hall, Sunday February 18 at 8pm. The show is set to run for one hour and 50 minutes (no interval), and suitable for ages 15+.
For tickets and more information, visit: www.merrigong.com.au
