Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tradie accused of peddling cocaine at Woonona barber shop granted bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cocaine-addicted electrician accused of peddling a commercial quantity of the drug at a Woonona barber shop has been granted bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.