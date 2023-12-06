Tradie accused of peddling cocaine at Woonona barber shop granted bail

A cocaine-addicted electrician accused of peddling a commercial quantity of the drug at a Woonona barber shop has been granted bail.
Zieke Francis Lyons spent almost two weeks on remand after he was first refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, November 24.
The 33-year-old father wasn't required to appear on screen for his second release application on Wednesday due to since contracting shingles in custody.
"Correctional officers won't even go near him," Lyons' defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said.
Strike Force Fredericton detectives allegedly identified Zieke as being responsible for supplying large amounts of cocaine to Troy Upward, the owner of Black Diamond Barber on the Princes Highway, Woonona, between June and November.
Tendered court documents state the pair were monitored physically and had their phone calls tapped, in which they allegedly discussed the sale of cocaine using code words like 'G' (a gram) and 'occas' (an ounce).
The pair allegedly met at Upward's barber shop or Lyons' address to facilitate transactions.
Police will allege between September 18 and November 23, Lyons allegedly supplied, or possessed for the purpose of supply, 280 grams of cocaine.
It's alleged Upward was monitored supplying cocaine on no less than eight occasions, obtaining $16,000 for five of those alleged sales.
Plain clothes police swooped on Upward's barber shop after an alleged sale was made on November 23, where they seized $16,000 in cash, several vials of steroids, and his mobile phone.
Meanwhile, 24 grams of cocaine, five grams of MDMA, and $1450 in cash was allegedly seized from Lyons' home.
The pair were arrested and faced court the next day, both failing in their respective bids for release. Upward remains behind bars.
On Wednesday, Mr Schmidt argued Lyons needed to be at liberty to assist with the care of his six-week-old baby and to continue working to support his family.
He said Lyons had no prior criminal record and needed to address his substance abuse issues.
While the police case appears strong, Mr Schmidt said, Lyons will be submitting his involvement in the supply is a lot less than what is alleged.
Magistrate Mark Douglass was satisfied strict bail conditions could mitigate risks of committing further serious offences and that Lyons short stint on remand would be a "catalyst for change".
Lyons must report to police daily, be in possession of only one phone, surrender his passport, and not leave his address between 8pm and 6am unless in the company of his partner.
He is charged with supplying a commercial amount of a prohibited drug and two counts of each of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.
Upward is charged with supplying a commercial amount of a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.
The pair are next listed to appear in court on January 24.
