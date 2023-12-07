The Mercury in 1989: Kanahooka students discover they're related to royalty

Kanahooka High School student Scott Rees never knew of his distant links to royalty - until his history class was asked to trace their family trees.
Scott's grandmother was able to trace back one branch of the family tree to Ann Boleyn and Queen Elizabeth.
Scott hadn't talked to his grandmother about the family tree before his assignment and was surprised at just how interesting it was.
"My grandmother was quite helpful - I was surprised she could remember so much," Scott said.
History teacher Chris Langdon said he decided that instead of students just doing school work, their classes should be more dynamic.
They can rightly be called historians now," he said.
He said many families intended continuing with the research even after the students had completed their assignments.
"I was impressed with their enthusiasm and the amount of energy they put into it," he said.
The students yesterday received Certificates of Excellence from the school.
Melissa Williamson traced her family back five generations and discovered her grandmother, Jessie Cree, performed in the first Royal Australian Ballet.
Nikki Roberts enjoyed discovering stories about her parents and grandparents, especially the mischief they got into as youngsters.
"Dad drove his parents' car when he was 11 if we did that we'd probably be grounded for a year," she said.
llawarra basketball's favourite son, Gordie McLeod has taken legal action against the Hobart Tassie Devils, who last week terminated his two-year contract.
The 33-year-old former Illawarra Hawks captain and playmaker was notified by the Hobart club last Thursday they no longer wanted him, despite having another year left on the two-year agreement.
Hobart president Wayne Monaghan issued a statement which read: "The Tassie Devils have resolved to terminate Gordon McLeod's contract with the club."
The following day, McLeod filed a writ in the Tasmanian Supreme Court, suing the Tassie Devils for wrongful dismissal and damages.
