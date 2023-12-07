Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1989: Kanahooka students discover they're related to royalty

Updated December 7 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:46pm
Illawarra Hawk legend Geordie McLeod, inset, and Kanahooka High School student Scott Rees featured in 1989's Mercury.
Kanahooka High School student Scott Rees never knew of his distant links to royalty - until his history class was asked to trace their family trees.

