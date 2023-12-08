Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Behind the scenes with the Refugee and Policing Program in Wollongong

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
December 8 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in the Refugee and Policing Program on board a NSW Police boat in Port Kembla on December 1, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Participants in the Refugee and Policing Program on board a NSW Police boat in Port Kembla on December 1, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Josefina Fernandes knows exactly what it's like being an outsider, and she's hoping to use those real-life experiences to ensure no-one else feels as alone as she did.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.