Behind the scenes with the Refugee and Policing Program in Wollongong

Josefina Fernandes knows exactly what it's like being an outsider, and she's hoping to use those real-life experiences to ensure no-one else feels as alone as she did.
The Illawarra woman lived in Portugal for 11 years when she was young and remembers the not fitting in when she first arrived in Australia.
"I know how it feels to be a stranger coming into a country," she said. "Not knowing where to go, who to go to, who to speak to, feeling isolated."
Those experiences are helping in her role as multicultural community liaison officer at Wollongong Police District.
"I think that allows me to associate and connect a little bit with refugees and multicultural community," Ms Fernandes said.
She is part of the police district's Refugee and Policing Program (RAPP) which helps Year 10 students from Illawarra high schools fit in and know more about their new surroundings.
"A lot of the children had unfortunate experiences dealing with authority overseas," Ms Fernandes said.
"This [program] is just breaking down those barriers and behind a uniform they're [police officers] also human beings."
RAPP also highlights the different career opportunities as a police officer.
Recently 10 students, who have a refugee, cultural and linguistically diverse background, had a sneak peek inside Wollongong Police Station.
They heard from police in the riot squad, forensics, highway patrol, general duties and a police prosecutor, and had the chance to try on riot shields, helmets and police vests.
The highlight for many, including Armita Bakhtiari, 14, and Tahlia Cremonesi, 14, was a ride on board the NSW Police Marine Command's 20-metre patrol boat in Port Kembla.
Iranian born Armita said students were "pumped" for the boat trip, but she loved the whole day.
"The highway patrol cars were good, we got to press buttons and see how it all works," she said.
Armita enjoyed the behind the scenes of policing so much she's now considering it as a career.
"I want to do a bit of everything," she said.
Tahlia, whose background is from Uruguay and Macedonia, loved checking out the forensics department.
"[It] was really cool and we got to do our own fingerprints," she said.
"Also when they showed the [CCTV] cameras [around Wollongong], they are everywhere. I didn't realise they're everywhere."
