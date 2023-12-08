Illawarra Mercury
Towradgi Beach Hotel puts up walls to handle the noise

By Glen Humphries
December 8 2023 - 2:13pm
Plans to enclose part of the beer garden at the Towradgi Beach Hotel (inset) to deal with noise issues have been approved by Wollongong City Council. Picture by Robert Peet
Sound walls and a roof will be built over the beer garden at Towradgi Beach Hotel as part of a court ruling.

