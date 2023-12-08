Towradgi Beach Hotel puts up walls to handle the noise

Sound walls and a roof will be built over the beer garden at Towradgi Beach Hotel as part of a court ruling.
The hotel found itself in hot water with Wollongong City Council in 2021 after it had built the outdoor decks without approval.
They faced having to demolish them after a retroactive development application to continue using them was rejected by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
However, in a 2022 appeal to the Land and Environment Court decision, the hotel was allowed to continue using the outdoor decks - providing it complied with a range of conditions.
These included no live music or DJ at any time, "with the exception that two afternoons each week live music may be played by a soloist, duo or trio provided that performances end no later than 6pm".
The beer garden itself had to close at midnight with no background music after 11.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and before public holidays and
10.30pm all other days.
The court ruled these would be temporary measures that would remain in place until "the applicant implements longer term acoustic measures intended to ensure that the hotel operates the outdoor areas in accordance with Liquor and Gaming NSW Criteria for Noise Control".
Those longer term measures have now been approved by the council.
The improvements will see 2.3-metre high wall of glass panels built on the north-eastern corner - on top of an existing 1.2-metre high brick wall - which will take in the children's play area, existing cabanas and pergolas and outdoor courtyard.
The bulk of the outdoor beer garden will also be enclosed by a roofed glass structure.
The council papers state it was not responsible for assessing whether these acoustic works would satisfy the Land and Environment Court order.
But it did note an acoustics report lodged by the hotel said the changes - with a few tweaks - will satisfy the noise control criteria of Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Earlier this year the venue was the subject of a noise complaint to Liquor and Gaming NSW, which claimed amplified music from the beer garden was disturbing neighbours.
The regulatory body did find that the noise had "unduly disturbed" the neighbourhood but the decisions of the Land and Environment meant that no further action was needed.
