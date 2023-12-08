A sought-after, blue chip stretch in Kiama has taken out the title of the Illawarra's most expensive street.
Meanwhile, a Dapto location has topped the list of most affordable - or cheapest - streets in the region.
The findings are courtesy of a list compiled by real estate group Ray White, provided exclusively to the Mercury, and measured according to median prices.
Not surprisingly, the Kiama local government area and Wollongong's northern suburbs dominated the list of most expensive locations.
Gwinganna Avenue, Kiama has topped the list of most expensive streets, with a median price of $3,655,915.
CoreLogic records show recent sales in the street have fetched prices such as $3,100,000, $4,700,001, and $2,800,000.
Robert Moore from Ray White Kiama said Gwinganna Avenue enjoyed a northern aspect, unobstructed views on the northern side, and had always been a premium street.
However, he said there were parts of the street that typically commanded significantly greater prices.
"It's got that privacy for a lot of the street," he said.
"Probably half of the street is blue chip, while the other half is a great location but it curves around the corner and it's not waterfront then, not waterfront reserve.
"There have been some major sales in the waterfront section... It's always been a blue chip street, and always been one of the most expensive pockets along the waterfront there.
"It's still a walk to town, and a walk to the beach, it's pure north-facing, has the elevation and the amazing views."
Meanwhile, Beltana Avenue, Dapto, with a median price of $600,000, was revealed to be the most affordable street in the region.
CoreLogic records show it's a tightly-held street - the most recent sale was in December 2022 for $780,000.
Daniel Norris from Ray White Dapto & Horsley said Beltana Avenue had many positive attributes, for both investors and home owners.
"It's more of an established area, with a lot of older residents who are just now starting to sell their properties, so you don't see much movement there," he said.
"It's a really good street... Where Beltana is you've got a lot of schools, some good schools through there.
"It's quite a private area, it's not a thoroughfare. You're close to public transport, but you're not a thoroughfare.
"It's an established area with value for money; you can purchase for the right price and do some renovation work."
Ray White Group data analyst William Clark said the Illawarra region is blessed with beautiful countryside and beaches, both of which are a huge draw for wealthy homeowners.
He said the most expensive streets for this region are all on the coastline, largely within different coastal towns.
"Interestingly, coastal towns in these regions have not seen the price falls seen in other holiday home markets like the Sunshine Coast in Queensland," he said.
"The Illawarra has a strong pedigree of heritage building, with many expensive sales either being historical builds, or inspired by the style."
Mr Clark said the least expensive streets in the Illawarra tend to be found inland.
He said the Illawarra as a whole appears to be becoming wealthier, as even the most affordable streets sit above $600,000.
