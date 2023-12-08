Get set to swelter: Albion Park tipped to hit 41, Bellambi, Kiama not far behind

With a severe heatwave impacting the Illawarra and the mercury to rising to the early 40s, firefighters and health authorities are pleading with people to take precautions.
Very hot weather will impact the region on Saturday with a top of 41 degrees in Albion Park and 39 in Bellambi and Kiama.
A total fire ban and extreme fire danger is in place for Greater Sydney on Saturday, however in the Illawarra Shoalhaven the fire risk is high.
NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector David Bartlett said anyone who is going to be in bushland areas must take precautions.
"If you're travelling through our bushland areas or trying to escape the heat and heading there for a waterhole, it will be a hot day and if we do get fires they need to be aware," he said.
"Keep up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app and review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
Firefighters were concerned about possible bushfires in northern Illawarra suburbs, and grassland areas at Gerringong, Jamberoo, Calderwood and Dapto.
Police are urging motorists to "keep their cool" behind the wheel.
"Traffic delays and the heat generally have the potential to frustrate drivers with slower conditions on the road, so please be patient," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
NSW Health said it is vital people keep hydrated if they're heading outdoors during the heatwave.
"Hot weather creates greater risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, even if you're fit and healthy," the health authority said.
"If you must be outside this weekend, make sure you drink lots of water, look for shady areas where you can keep out of the sun and wear sun protection."
Beach and pool patrol hours will not be extended on Friday and Saturday in the Illawarra, and people are reminded to only swim between red and yellow flags at the beach.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable including people over 65 years old, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
Top tips:
