Protesters invade Bisalloy Unanderra office over Israel armour sales

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:15pm
Protesters display their sign at the Bisalloy office. Picture supplied.
Protesters display their sign at the Bisalloy office. Picture supplied.

Protesters took over steel fabricator Bisalloy's office in Unanderra for a short time on Friday, saying the company was complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians because of its armour steel sales to Israeli weapons firms.

