Protesters invade Bisalloy Unanderra office over Israel armour sales

Protesters took over steel fabricator Bisalloy's office in Unanderra for a short time on Friday, saying the company was complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians because of its armour steel sales to Israeli weapons firms.
More than 20 protesters, chanting "Shame, shame Bisalloy" were involved in the occupation about 3pm.
Group member Bess McDonald said they were demanding an end to Illawarra steel being used in weaponry used to kill Palestinians.
Three of the protesters occupied the main office before police arrived and ordered the group to move on.
Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested for assault and taken to the Lake Illawarra police station. Protesters said he was Jewish.
An estimated 17,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza during Israel's response to the events of October 7, when Hamas gunmen killed 1200 civilians in Israel, mostly civilians.
The protesters said Bisalloy's armour steel - high-strength performance steel fabricated in Unanderra - was sold to multiple arms manufacturers in Israel which used it to make tanks.
"Three of us were in the office and the rest were in the foyer," protester Joy McDonald told the Mercury.
"We had some letters to distribute to the workers to inform them about what their company is involved with.
"We weren't sure if they knew the the links between the company and the Israeli military."
She said police were heavy-handed and a pregnant woman was pushed roughly.
"The police were called and ... a move-on order was given. It was quite difficult to hear as there was lots of shouting. The police were quite violent, pushing protesters including one pregnant woman and one child."
It is not believed anyone was injured.
Bisalloy staff on site said they were not authorised to comment.
Police said investigations were continuing.
"Just after 3pm today (Friday 8 December 2023), a group of about 30 people entered a premises on Resolution Drive, Unanderra," a police statement said.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra and Wollongong Police Districts attended and dispersed the group.
"A 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra police station."
