The best pics from the Steelers' pre-season trials in heatwave conditions

The future superstars in Illawarra rugby league braved the heat as the Steelers got their first pre-season trials underway at Centenary Field.
Kick-off times had to be altered to account for heatwave temperatures soaring in the region on Saturday, December 9 in Albion Park.
First in action for the Steelers was both the Tarsha Gale and Lisa Fiola sides, both up against St George.
The Tarsha Gale Cup side had a sensational outing, winning 28-0, with coach Courtney Crawford pleased with her side's defensive efforts.
"The most impressive part is keeping the other side to zero," she said post-game.
"A few of those newer girls put their hand up for selection for round one. Mikayla McFadden she played in the back row today. She was really impressive. She's a young girl coming through that just needs to build that self-confidence but she has all the attributes to be a top player."
The side will have their next trials after Christmas and into the new year against the Raiders and the Roosters which Crawford said would be tough tests.
The Tarsha Gale Cup season starts in the first weekend of February.
See below the best photos from the morning's action, captured by Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber.
In action later today are the men's sides, with the major games being SG Ball and Harold Matthews teams, again against St George.
Featuring in the Harold Matthews Steelers team is 16-year-old Leeroy Weatherall, the brother of NRLW star Maddi who burst onto the scene for St George Illawarra in 2023, after making her long-awaited return to the competition following the arrival of her daughter Lariah.
Standing at about 190 centimetres and tipping the scales at 96kg, the 16-year-old is himself an imposing figure. The Lake Heights teen shapes as a key figure for the Steelers' Harold Mathews side in 2024 as he starts preparing for his second season with the club.
