The giant transport operation that travelled through the Illawarra overnight

One of the biggest road movements in NSW history took place through the Illawarra overnight on Friday, taking up three lanes of the M1 as it moved through the region's main roads.
A massive spiral case - the second of six - for the Snowy 2.0 power station is being transported 442 kilometres from Port Kembla to Lobs Hole in the Snowy Mountains.
Spiral cases are essential parts for building pumped hydro units for the Snowy Hydro's underground power station.
They were manufactured of at Snowy 2.0 subcontractor Voith Hydro's global production facilities in Shanghai and need to be moved from the port to their destination inland.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said people should take care if they encounter the huge overnight operation.
"While most of these spiral cases will be transported at night when there is minimal traffic on the roads, anyone who does see them being moved should slow down and obey all road rules and follow the directions of police and all other road users," she said.
Spread out over three nights the drive time for each one is 20 hours, with the latest spiral case on track to reach its destination early on Monday morning.
Each spiral case weighs 153 tonnes and is more than 13 metres long, 7.5 metres wide and almost three metres high.
Two prime movers are needed to pull, and a third to push the load on a specifically built trailer.
The journey started on Springhill Road, Masters Road, the M1 and Picton Road, and continues along the Hume Highway, Federal Highway, Monaro Highway, Snowy Mountains Highway.
To safely shift the spiral cases through the road network, the prime movers have three police cars and three pilot vehicle escorts, a supervisor ahead to help navigate cornering, bridges and traffic control and a mechanical support vehicle on standby.
The first spiral case transported over the weekend of 1 December, with the remaining four cases will be transported in early 2024.
