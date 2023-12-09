Warning as Illawarra swelters through first hot weather event of summer

After sweltering through the first hot weather event of the summer, the Illawarra is now being warned to brace for damaging winds overnight.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather alert ahead of a vigorous southerly wind change expected to move up the coast on Saturday night.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70kmh with peak gusts in excess of 90kmh are possible along parts of the Illawarra coastline, before weakening late in the night.
Locations which may be affected include Bulli, Wollongong, Port Kembla, Albion Park, Kiama and Huskisson.
The Illawarra has been spared the worst of the blistering heatwave hitting parts of the country, but still felt the heat on Saturday, December 9, with ice packs and sun umbrellas seen at sporting grounds across the region.
On Saturday morning, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park pleaded with people - including the thousands of Santas roaming Wollongong's streets - to take precautions amid the state's "very, very dangerous levels of heat".
"We expect that to continue into the afternoon with the cool change coming sometime around 7pm," Mr Park said, adding that there were more hot days forecast into next week.
"We will expect to see more people experiencing heat stroke, heat exhaustion ... dehydration.
"We expect that over the course of the next 24 hours, [so] we are asking people to help us try and reduce that.
"One of the best ways that we can do that is stay indoors during the very hot parts of the day, please don't go out and exercise in this very extreme weather."
He said people who did not need to be outdoors should avoid it.
"You should not be outdoors at the moment unless it's absolutely critical," he said.
"Please stay in air-conditioned areas or cooler parts of your home, and keep those things like fans on.
"If you have vulnerable members of your family, that's older people, younger people or people who might not be unwell, please check on them."
Mr Park said everyone should ensure they drank extra water to avoid dehydration, adding this was especially important for those attending the music festivals and events this weekend.
Asked about the thousands of Santas roaming Wollongong's streets amid the heatwave, Health Minister Ryan Park advised them to take health precautions.
"The Santa pub crawl in the Illawarra is legendary - but I would just say to those people today, please enjoy yourself but for every beer have another glass of water," he said.
"Try and seek some shade, maybe take some of that polyester off during the course of the day and cool down. Have fun but stay safe out there."
NSW Health has made sure there was extra water freely available at major events, as well as water misting areas to cool people down.
"I want to thank the organisers," he said.
"They've been very receptive to what we've made very clear is an expectation in order to look after people, but individuals have to do their part as well.
"They need to look after their mate, who they're traveling with, they need to look after people who they're dancing with ... and they need to seek that urgent medical help if they're starting to feel unwell."
Meantime, a total fire ban and extreme fire danger is in place for Greater Sydney on Saturday, however in the Illawarra Shoalhaven the fire risk is high.
NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector David Bartlett said anyone who is going to be in bushland areas must take precautions.
"If you're travelling through our bushland areas or trying to escape the heat and heading there for a waterhole, it will be a hot day and if we do get fires they need to be aware," he said.
"Keep up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app and review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
Firefighters were concerned about possible bushfires in northern Illawarra suburbs, and grassland areas at Gerringong, Jamberoo, Calderwood and Dapto.
Police are urging motorists to "keep their cool" behind the wheel.
"Traffic delays and the heat generally have the potential to frustrate drivers with slower conditions on the road, so please be patient," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
NSW Health said it is vital people keep hydrated if they're heading outdoors during the heatwave.
"Hot weather creates greater risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, even if you're fit and healthy," the health authority said.
"If you must be outside this weekend, make sure you drink lots of water, look for shady areas where you can keep out of the sun and wear sun protection."
Beach and pool patrol hours will not be extended on Friday and Saturday in the Illawarra, and people are reminded to only swim between red and yellow flags at the beach.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable including people over 65 years old, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
Top tips:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.