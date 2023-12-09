Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warning as Illawarra swelters through first hot weather event of summer

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 9 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After sweltering through the first hot weather event of the summer, the Illawarra is now being warned to brace for damaging winds overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.