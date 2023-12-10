Hawks set sights on shackling another NBL superstar after upsetting Perth

The Hawks have set their sights on shackling another NBL superstar, with interim coach Justin Tatum stating the days of teams looking at Illawarra as an 'easy win and stat builder were over'.
Tatum's comments came moments after the Hawks stunned the Perth Wildcats 100-82 in Wollongong on Friday night.
"Teams have got to start focusing on us more right now.......right now they see the Hawks as it's going to be an easy win or a stat builder type of thing......those days are over," he said.
Hawks produced a defensive masterclass on Bryce Cotton and his Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Illawarra kept a Perth side riding a six-game winning streak to just 82 points. More impressive the Hawks restricted the league's top-scorer Cotton to just seven points, from one of nine shooting.
Tatum said a similar performance was required for the Hawks to get the better of South East Melbourne Phoenix and their talisman Mitch Creek this Saturday night.
"South East has really good inside presence. The guard situation is really solid as well but we're going to figure out who's got it going for them and figure out how we can make it difficult for him and then play our defence and worry about us," he said.
"When we go down to South East we are going to figure out what makes them go and find a way to slow that down and play Hawks basketball."
Justin Robinson, one of four Hawks to contribute 10 or more points against Perth, said the win was one of the best he has had with the club.
"It was great, we've been working for it. Coming into this year we knew we had a good group and I think today was a glimpse of what we can be," he said.
"We took some good things from Brisbane, we lost by one in a tough environment on the road.
"So I just think continually building like coach Tatum said, is what we're going to do and see where it takes us."
Robinson, who finished with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist, said the Hawks were united in a common goal and enjoying their recent good form, which has seen Illawarra win two of three games since Tatum took over the head coaching duties from Jacob Jackomas.
"We love what the city brings us when we're here and we think it is a big advantage for us. When it gets packed in there, it gets loud. I think it's a very tough place to play," he said.
"I think we're going to ask the fans and supporters to continue doing that because we're only going to go up from here.
"I think we have the pieces as a team to be really special. We can make a big turnaround, but we're just worried about the present.
"I think our team, we're just together, we're together more than ever before."
Robinson added Tatum had played a big part in the team's resurgence of late.
"He has given everybody confidence back," he said.
"I think him just being who he is and knowing how to be a relationship person, everyone's trying to run through a wall for him.
"So we commend him for that and we're all fighting for him."
Tatum is also fighting for his players, adding he knew the Hawks were capable of producing a performance, especially offensively like they did against the Wildcats.
"We already knew they had it in them ' he said.
"Once again they're getting used to the new offence, understanding the style that we're putting in with what I'm asking for them to do on both ends, especially on the defensive end.
"So, the first two games, it was what it was, but we knew what we have, we have professional scorers out here.
"So once they get comfortable back into the home crowd and get that feeling back, I knew they were capable of doing what they did tonight.
"The 100 points is big for us but once again, the defensive end allowed 82 points to a team that's been on a six game winning streak.
"We hang our hats on that. One thing that has been knocked against us is that we can't guard. I see everyday in practice that we can
"Right now we're showing what our true colours are, and we can do it on both ends."
