Stating his case: Jack Bird wants to be the centre of attention for Dragons

By Scott Bailey
December 10 2023 - 11:45am
Jack Bird in action for the Dragons against the Rabbitohs at WIN Stadium in June 2023 Picture by Anna Warr
Reunited with his old Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan at St George Illawarra, Jack Bird is adamant he can thrive in the centres and recapture the sparkling form that once earned him State of Origin honours.

