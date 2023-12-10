Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra employers put on notice as government announces skilled visa overhaul

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:11am, first published 6:00am
The new Skills in Demand visa announced on Monday will help to address major flaws in Australias migration system that have led to worker exploitation and failed to address labour market needs, according to experts. ACM file image.
An Illawarra union head has welcomed a major overhaul to migration visas and hopes it will put a stop to the exploitation of international workers.

