Where the litter lands: Residents collect 300kg of trash from Warilla mangroves

Koby Girard is one of a dozen volunteers who got his hands dirty combing through Benson Creek to remove the rubbish along the waterway.
The eight-year-old from Barrack Heights took part in an environmental clean-up and was surprised by some of the old technology he found in the creek including a retro video console and part of a radio.
"[I'm here] to help the environment for it not to be a polluted place. I don't really like how people litter," Koby said.
The group collected 300 kilograms of rubbish in two hours from Elliot Lake and Bensons Creek, a catchment area for the southern side of Warilla.
OzFish Unlimited, a fishing conservation charity, invited fishers and community members to meet them at Warilla Sports Club on December 10 to clean the area.
Recreational fishers care deeply about the mangrove habitats in Warilla, senior project officer of OzFish Unlimited Lucas Kas said.
"They are the nursery grounds for so many of our fish species that we like to catch so we wanted to do everything we can to just keep these mangrove habitats nice and healthy," he said.
"That starts with something as simple as removing the rubbish out of it."
Mr Kas believes it's important to collect the rubbish before it breaks down and ends up in the ocean.
Mount Warrigal man Terry Harkness used a litter picker to collect plastic wrappers, soft drink cans, bottles, face masks, and fishing gear, among other rubbish.
"It's a lot of everyday rubbish that people could be putting in the bin, but for whatever reason they throw it into a drain or a gutter, and it makes its way down into our waterways," he said.
About 95 per cent of the litter on beaches comes from suburban streets through the drains and stormwater systems, according to NSW Environment Protection Authority.
Mr Harkness, the financial manager of NSW Landcare, wants Shellharbour City Council to introduce a gross pollutant trap in Bensons Creek. The cage collects litter to prevent it from flowing into the ocean.
"It makes you wonder just how much goes out into our ocean particularly when there's families swimming about 300 metres from here," he said.
"My three kids used to come here when they were little and I used to come when I was little."
Keep it Clean is a partnership with OzFish Unlimited and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.