Keira Lions sizzle on scorching Illawarra cricket day

The scorching summer's day on Saturday unfortunately led to one of the five scheduled Illawarra cricket games to be called off.
However the four one-day fixtures that did proceed produced some sizzling play which was almost as hot as the heat players had to endure, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees at some games.
Keira skipper Rhys Voysey praised umpires for looking after the players' best interests during the Lions impressive 106-run win over Wests Illawarra at Keira Village Park.
"We did go off for about a half an hour break when it ticked over 40 degrees but the umpires were really good with the whole situation and kept us sort of in the loop about what was happening as much as they could," he said.
"It was definitely very hot and tough for both teams."
Voysey conceded though that the visitors Wests endured the tougher conditions after Keira won the toss and elected to bat first.
"We were pretty lucky, we definitely got the best of the conditions having won the toss and chosen to bat," he said.
"It was obviously tough for the batters at the top, but their bowlers would have been struggling, I would have been struggling big time if I had to be out in the middle, sort of from that 11.30am to sort of three o'clock range.
"But I think the boys did really well with the bat, Oliver Needham in particular, who batted for close to 40 overs opening the batting.
"Despite the hot conditions he was continuing to sort of try and push quick ones and twos and a couple of threes in that heat. It was a great innings under tough conditions."
Needham top-scored with a well-made 71. Lions team-mate Mitch Hearn was next best with 51 as Keira posted 9-236 from their 50 overs.
Voysey then took over in the bowling department, snaring 4-32 as Wests Illawarra were bowled out for just 130 after 40.1 overs.
Troy Coleman also bowled well for Keira, taking 3-31.
Meantime Ben Phillips led the way for Dapto with the bat as they hung on for a dramatic two-run victory over Corrimal at Ziems Park.
Phillips smacked seven fours and four sixes on the way to compiling 92 runs from just 69 balls.
Cooper Jensen also added 45 late on as Dapto were bowled out for 228 from 46.1 overs.
Corrimal struggled early in their run chase but soon fought their way back in the contest thanks to good knocks from Alex Osborne (49), Lachlan Smith (60) and Nathan Trebel (30).
But some inspired bowling by Joel Hawksworth (4-25) and Patrick Hammond (3-40) told in the end as Corrimal fell just two runs short, dismissed for 226 with just two balls left in the innings.
High-flying Wollongong also tasted success in round seven action after a comfortable six-wicket win over Port Kembla at King George V Oval.
Port were bowled out for just 193. Wollongong needed only 28 overs to reply with 4-196 thanks largely to Jayden Zahra-Smith who smashed a quickfire century.
His 100 came from just 77 balls and included 12 fours and two massive sixes.
University also won on Saturday but were pushed all the way by defending champions Northern Districts.
Uni made 198 batting first and then bowled out the Butchers for 183.
In the other match on Saturday, Balgownie was 0-69 after 15 overs before their match against IPCC was called off due to the extreme hot conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.