Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Rail now top dogs after downing South Coast cricket rivals Ex Servos

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 10 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Gilly hit an unbeaten 83 to help The Rail down Ex Servos in South Coast cricket on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Kieran Gilly hit an unbeaten 83 to help The Rail down Ex Servos in South Coast cricket on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

The Rail will head into next year near the top of the table after an impressive South Coast cricket win over the high-flying Ex Servos on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Keira Lions sizzle on scorching Illawarra cricket day
Keira batsman Oliver Needham starred in his team's 106-run win over Wests Illawarra at Keira Village Park on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The cricket was as hot as the weather on Saturday, sizzling
Agron Latifi
No comments
Hawks set sights on shackling another NBL superstar after upsetting Perth
Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson celebrates with the fans after the team's victory over the Perth Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, December 8. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Hawks looking to reproduce defensive masterclass against Phoenix
Agron Latifi
No comments
The best pics from the Steelers' pre-season trials in heatwave conditions
The Steelers Lisa Fiola side kicked off the day in Albion Park in heatwave temperatures. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Steelers got their first trials underway despite the heat...
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.