The Rail now top dogs after downing South Coast cricket rivals Ex Servos

The Rail will head into next year near the top of the table after an impressive South Coast cricket win over the high-flying Ex Servos on Saturday.
The Razorbacks have a bye in the final round on December 16 before the competition goes on a three-week break, but regardless what happens next Saturday, The Rail will be firmly entrenched in the top-four.
At the moment The Rail (56 points) lead the standings by six points from Ex Servos, who they beat by five-wicket at Croome Regional Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Kieran Gilly will rightly get a lot of plaudits for his unbeaten 83 as The Rail replied with 5-197 to pass Ex Servos total of 196 all out,
But Razorbacks captain Brett Gilly said his brother's impressive knock was set up by perhaps The Rail's best bowling performance of the season.
"It was a very good chase and Kieran obviously pretty much won us the game in that chase," Gilly said.
"But I think it was set up by our bowlers, especially through the middle overs.
"We lost the toss and probably had the worst of the conditions with how hot it was. It was pretty trying out in the field.
"Credit to our guys for really just trying to put the heat out of their mind and battle through them. It's probably the best we've bowled this year.
"I think we just hit good areas and really stemmed their boundaries through the middle and on the back of that chances came.
"I think they were one for 100 after about 15 overs and were on target for 250 plus. To bowl them out for 196 turned the game our way."
Gilly nevertheless said his brother deserved the accolades for the way he batted, as did Michael Kearns, who chipped in with a classy 56 from 88 balls.
"Mick has come up from second grade and probably not a lot was expected of him and he peeled off 56 in a game winning partnership with Kieran," he said.
Gilly also praised his bowlers, especially Zac Heffernan and Michael Branningan, who claimed three wickets apiece.
" [Zac] probably never gets much credit, but he's been doing it for the last four or five years where he just runs in, gets his 10 overs out, takes one or two wickets a game and.....,he's very dependable and he's a big cog in our bowling attack," he said.
"Michael Brannigan came up from second grade and took 3-20.
"For those blokes that do come up from second grade to play a big part in the match is obviously good for our team and good for our club going forward.
"Beating a good team like Ex Servos is going to give us a big boost and confidence in the team that obviously we can match it with the better teams.
"The win is also important in that regardless of what happens next week, we can't get knocked out of the top four and will be in a good place when we return in the new year."
In other round 10 matches on Saturday, Kiama Cavaliers beat Kookas by 88 runs, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads downed Albion Park Eagles by 105 runs, Shellharbour City recorded a three-wicket win over Bay and Basin Dolphins and North Nowra Cambewarra beat Bomaderry Tigers by five wickets.
