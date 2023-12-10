Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

When you can see the best meteor shower of the year in the Illawarra

By Brad Tucker
December 11 2023 - 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best meteor shower of the year for the Southern Hemisphere is happening this week - the Geminid meteor shower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.