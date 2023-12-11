Football club to be 'haven of hope' for grieving family after young mum's death

Terry Reserve - home of Albion Park Football Club - will be transformed into a "haven of hope" on December 16 in an effort to support Adrian Arculi, who has run the club for more than a decade.
Last month, Mr Arculi's wife Bridget Munro died unexpectedly following a massive seizure, devastating her husband and their two young daughters, Gracie, 3, and Margot, seven months.
Mr Arculi - who is known in the football club as Archy - grew up in Albion Park, with many in the close knit community now working to raise money for the family, as their lives look completely different.
The club is hosting a community football day this Saturday, with anyone invited to take part.
Organisers say it will be "an uplifting afternoon at Terry Reserve, filled with love unity and support".
"Your contributions, whether big or small, will make a significant impact on the Arciuli family's journey," they said.
"Let's transform Terry Reserve into a haven of hope."
The event will include a charity football match, raffle prizes, an auction and kids' activities.
Ms Munro was a senior producer for SBS World News and Mrs Downes described her as a "talented journalist and formidable news producer".
In announcing the news of Ms Munro's death, Mr Arciuli, a SBS sports journalist, shared a photo of his smiling wife he took days before she died, which he said encapsulated her many positive qualities.
"Her beauty, her bubbling personality, her warmth, her spirit, her compassion and so many other things that made her one of the best people on this planet," Mr Arciuli said.
"Our lives will never be the same and our hearts have shattered into a million pieces.
"While mine and so many other hearts will have a massive hole in it for the rest of our lives, day by day, we will celebrate you and honour your legacy by making sure we raise our beautiful girls Gracie and Margot to be just like their amazing Mummy.
"My darling Bridge, I will love you forever."
