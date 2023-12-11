Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Football club to be 'haven of hope' for grieving family after young mum's death

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 11 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football club to be 'haven of hope' for grieving family after young mum's death
Football club to be 'haven of hope' for grieving family after young mum's death

Terry Reserve - home of Albion Park Football Club - will be transformed into a "haven of hope" on December 16 in an effort to support Adrian Arculi, who has run the club for more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.