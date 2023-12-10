Stylish and spacious home in Unanderra

Feature Property
Bed 6 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This expansive home offers three levels of family comfort in the foothills of the magnificent Illawarra escarpment.
Hidden from the street by a beautiful flourishing Fig Tree, the property reveals an astounding six bedrooms and three separate living areas.
Add an oversized cook's kitchen with 900mm electric cooktop and integrated dishwasher that leads to a sun-blessed terraced rear yard, and you have all the ingredients for harmonious family living.
The separate lounge offers versatility: play space, media room, home office or studio.
Upstairs delivers six bedrooms, including a huge main bedroom retreat with en suite, and a family bathroom with a full size tub and separate shower.
There is also a flexible family room ideal for a teenage retreat, games room or guest accommodation.
Additional extras include practical European Oak engineered timber flooring throughout, 8.5kW solar system, smart ducted air-conditioning, gas hot water, renovated laundry with extra toilet and a lock up garage with remote access workshop.
Located in a peaceful family-friendly neighbourhood featuring a coveted sunny north-to-rear aspect. There's also a choice of quality schools and shopping close by.
