More than a school backpack: tears of relief for Albion Park Rail families struggling with school costs

A school backpack is an essential that every child should have but it's not the reality for all Illawarra kids.
Local charity Illawarra Community Care arrived at Albion Park Rail Public School on December 11 with their hands full of bags for students in need.
As the Christmas lists grow along with the end-of-year costs, school principal Erin Sinnott said the bags will likely bring tears to families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
"It's actually so much more than a backpack it's about equality and it's about our kids' self-esteem and having the same sort of things as some of their friends," Ms Sinnott said.
Each of the ten backpacks is filled with essential school supplies including a lunch box, pencil case, ruler, coloured pencils, lead pencils, eraser and sharpener.
The school will hand out the bags before the end of the school term with some possibly using them as Christmas presents.
Families are struggling with rent costs, interest rate hikes, and grocery costs, Ms Sinnott said.
"We have a lot of kids that come to school without a backpack, without lunch quite regularly."
The school has had more families asking for support to pay for excursions and programs.
"We're actually seeing as well a really big increase in families that are asking for second-hand uniforms," Ms Sinnott said.
Illawarra Community Care also donated 10 backpacks valued at $100 each to Lakelands Public School earlier in December.
One of the directors of the charity Mrs Inge Garvan thanked Shellharbour business Beach Street for selling the backpacks and pencil cases to them at a discounted price.
"Our intention as a charity was to help people struggling with the cost of living," she said.
"January is a really tricky time to be able to purchase school items etc. So, that's why we've come in before Christmas so that's one pressure taken off families."
The Illawarra Community Care said the gifts were purchased through community fundraisers including cake stalls and sausage sizzles at local Bunnings stores.
