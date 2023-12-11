Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

More than a school backpack: tears of relief for Albion Park Rail families struggling with school costs

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
December 11 2023 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than a school backpack: tears of relief for Albion Park Rail families struggling with school costs
More than a school backpack: tears of relief for Albion Park Rail families struggling with school costs

A school backpack is an essential that every child should have but it's not the reality for all Illawarra kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.