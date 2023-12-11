Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Darts superstars head just can't get enough of Wollongong: 2024 date locked in

By Newsroom
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top darts action will return to Wollongong in August. Expect two fun-filled nights at WIN Entertainment Centre. Top left picture by Adam McLean, others pictures supplied
Top darts action will return to Wollongong in August. Expect two fun-filled nights at WIN Entertainment Centre. Top left picture by Adam McLean, others pictures supplied

Scroll down for a taste of what's to come ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.