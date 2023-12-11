Darts superstars head just can't get enough of Wollongong: 2024 date locked in

Scroll down for a taste of what's to come ...
The World Series of Darts now annual stop in Wollongong will happen again in 2024 - and tickets are available now.
The series will make two stops in Australia and New Zealand next August - first in Wollongong when the Australian Darts Masters takes place on August 9 and 10, before it moves across the ditch to Hamilton on August 16-17.
Both tournaments will see eight of the world's top stars and eight top talents from the Oceanic region battling it out across two days for TV silverware.
World champions Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright, as well as Australia's 2022 World Cup winning duo Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock are already confirmed as starters in both events.
Tickets for the 2024 Australian Darts Masters will go on staggered sale from today.
