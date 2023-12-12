The Wollongong school that's embraced AI chatbots as experts urge caution

As many schools take a cautious approach to generative artificial intelligence (AI), schools like Edmund Rice College are proactively teaching their students how to use the technology ethically.
One motivation has been to ensure students finish school with the skills needed to use the technology in the workforce.
"We understand that AI is here to stay and ... even when students leave school, it's going to be part of their world," said director of learning and teaching at Edmund Rice College, Dr Gerry Sozio.
Edmund Rice College released a position statement at the start of 2023 outlining all the ways ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, can support learning and teaching and the caution that should be taken to not let it undermine assessments.
Instead of combing through multiple lengthy legal documents, year 12 student Patrick Sirianni uses generative AI to summarise court cases for his legal studies subject.
"We're also asked to use it as a tool for expanding ideas instead of finding our ideas," Patrick said.
The 17-year-old said when searching for specific data he doesn't use generative AI "due to its bias and due to it being a non-government organisation".
Year 7 student Ash Anderson said there are some limitations to the technology - from misinformation to what can be called a dependence.
"[There's] over-reliance, so like people take it for granted and they don't use it as it should be used," Ash said.
To combat cheating, teachers keep a close eye on the students writing skills to identify if an assignment doesn't reflect their usual work, they also ask them to submit multiple drafts.
"[If] a response does not really reflect what they've been observing throughout the [student's] journey in the class then the teacher will have a conversation with the student," Dr Sozio said.
Some teachers use generative AI to summarise documents and create discussion points, which they then edit.
A visual arts teacher uses software to generate PowerPoint presentations while a language teacher generates videos using text-to-video software.
"She entered into the software 'create a pizza truck with vocabulary in Italian' and it produced a video," Dr Sozio said.
University of Wollongong academic Dr Karley Beckman said when teachers have adequate training for generative AI it can be a time saver.
"[It] just takes away that time pressure for teachers to do those things manually," the senior lecturer in digital technologies for learning in the School of Education said.
The federal government released a framework for generative AI use in schools on December 1 which will be reviewed every 12 months.
Dr Beckman believes the national framework is aspirational and schools have "been given the destination without a road map".
Despite some professional training being offered, teachers, she said, are being left to their own devices to support students.
"Doing an online learning course or watching a webinar isn't really sufficient to support teachers to implement an emerging and highly unregulated digital technology in the classroom," Dr Beckman said.
"There is still a lot of risks and concerns around the use of AI that we don't fully understand. So, I just worry that [the] announcement of this framework sort of gives everyone the green light just to jump in."
Her advice to students, teachers and parents is to proceed with caution and to aim to develop strong AI literacy.
The Mercury received an opinion piece from a high school student, who wished to remain anonymous, about AI use in schools.
I am a year 10 student from the South Coast region and I have noticed a clear uptake in generative artificial intelligence use by students in schools.
The catalyst for the meteoric rise in the use of generative AI has been ChatGPT, which was the first generative AI model to be popularly utilised.
This program allows users to type text inputs into a type-bar, the program then outputs a textual response based upon the input.
Generative AI programs have been used at least once by almost all of my peers and I am no different, having used such programs multiple times.
Although students may use generative AI programs for the same assignment, they potentially may use it in vastly different ways.
For example one student may use it to research information to use in an essay or to research how to structure an essay, while another may paste the essay question into an AI program and watch as it formulates the complete essay.
Unfortunately, from what I have witnessed, the latter form of using generative AI is the most common.
