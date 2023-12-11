Watch how Albion Park runner Tayissa Buchanan became a national champion

Albion Park runner Tayissa Buchanan is one step closer to competing in next year's World Junior Championships after a successful Australian All Schools Championships campaign in Perth over the weekend.
Tayissa won the U18 girls 800 metre race in a personal best time of 2.07.08 minutes.
It was also another world junior qualifying time for the 17-year-old, who has now won two Australian All Schools Championships titles in Perth, her first coming three years ago.
"I seem to do well in Perth. I was extremely happy with how I ran," Tayissa said.
"I ran in Perth a few years ago and had such a great experience. Missing All Schools nationals during the COVID years was tough and then last year I tore my hamstring 30 days out.
"So this year I really wanted to go out there and win. I had confidence in myself and just backed myself and went from the start and yeah, I didn't want to let it go after that.
"It was really good to get the win and another qualifying time and just keep building throughout the season for the end goal in April at the Australian Junior Championships to try and qualify for World Juniors next year."
Having just finished her HSC at St Joseph's Catholic High School Albion Park, the middle-distance star has now turned her attention to training for the nationals before heading to the USA next August to take up an athletics scholarship with Penn State University.
"In the meantime it's all about training and working hard to make that Australian team again in April," Tayissa said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.