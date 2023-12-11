Illawarra Mercurysport
Watch how Albion Park runner Tayissa Buchanan became a national champion

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:37pm
Albion Park runner Tayissa Buchanan is one step closer to competing in next year's World Junior Championships after a successful Australian All Schools Championships campaign in Perth over the weekend.

More from Junior Sport
