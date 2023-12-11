The Mercury in 2000: Funding deal a big win for stadium

Wollongong's WIN Stadium will be upgraded as part of a $10 million deal.
The joint deal was between the state government and WIN Television.
The State Government will hand $6 million to the Wollongong Sportsground Trust, which runs the stadium and the adjacent entertainment centre and Brandon Park.
Four million dollars would go towards the stadium upgrade with the rest paying off trust debt.
On top of that WIN Television will kick in $4 million in return for retaining its stadium naming rights, and being able to rename the entertainment centre.
Steelers chairman and Dragons director Peter Newell said the money would allow it to pay for the extra 6000 seats demanded by the National Rugby League to retain first grade matches at the stadium.
The Mercury reported that one option was to buy and install part of the Olympic Games swimming centre grandstand.
