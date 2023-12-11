Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour councillors' complaints cost ratepayers thousands of dollars

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shellharbour City councillors are more unhappy with each other's performance than the community is - they've lodged 15 complaints about each other since September last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.