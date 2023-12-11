Shellharbour councillors' complaints cost ratepayers thousands of dollars

Shellharbour City councillors are more unhappy with each other's performance than the community is - they've lodged 15 complaints about each other since September last year.
And dealing with those complaints is costing ratepayers thousands of dollars.
The business papers for Tuesday night's meeting include statistics about the number of Code of Conduct complaints made against councillors from September 1 last year through to August 31.
According to the figures there have been 15 complaints about the behaviour of various councillors' (or the general manager) - from other councillors.
There have been only two complaints lodged against councillors from members of the public.
A Shellharbour City Council spokeswoman said 'every complaint is confidential and no other information regarding any of the complaints can be discussed".
There have been 15 council meetings in the September 2022-August 2023 period, which means a councillor complains about one of their colleagues an average of once every meeting.
Over the same period neighbouring Wollongong City Council had just a single complaint made by one councillor against another.
Dealing with this high number of complaints doesn't come cheap - 14 of the 17 complaints went through a review stage and that cost the council $39,692.
Six of the complaints progressed to a full investigation, with five of them still ongoing as of August 31.
There was a breach established in that one remaining complaint which was "referred or resolved after commencement of an investigation" the council report stated.
The 15 councillor-on-councillor complaints is a massive 275 per cent increase on the previous period of where just four such complaints were lodged.
It speaks of a tumultuous time on Shellharbour council over the past year, where councillors seemed to be frequently in conflict.
Here is a recap of some of the drama in the last year of the council.
1 Walkout
Towards the end of an April meeting, the four Labor councillors packed their bags and walked out.
The apparent cause was a testy motion on the possible return of Breakfast By The Lake, during which councillor Kellie Marsh was accused of "stifling debate" and Labor councillor Rob Petreski moved a motion of dissent over a ruling of Mayor Chris Homer.
2 Double voting
In September last year, there were allegations that some councillors voted twice on an apartment development in the Shellharbour CBD - an issue further confused by the timing of a toilet break.
There have also been ongoing objections from Labour about the bloc-voting of the independents, though that raised its head before September last year.
3 Surfboard spat
Mayor Chris Homer was questioned about a Mercury photo where he was holding his surfboard, stickers showing the logos of his workplace, Money Quest Finance, and sideline as a board shaper at Chris Homer Creations.
In a testy exchange Cr Petreski asked if the mayor thought it "appropriate for councillors to be promoting private commercial entities while they're on official business".
Mayor Homer said he would take the questions on notice.
4 'Outrageous' claim
On the eve of the first council meeting after the Labor walkout Cr Petreski said there was "an apartheid at the moment in council", in reference to what he saw as the five independents blocking out the four Labor councillors.
In response, Mayor Homer said using the word apartheid to describe the council's make-up was "absolutely outrageous".
