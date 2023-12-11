Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Despite their 'differences' Kiama MP demands Anna Watson be elevated to NSW cabinet

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 11 2023 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward believes Anna Watson, Member for Shellharbour, would have called for a better deal for the region if she were in cabinet, despite there being "differences" between Ms Watson and himself in the past. Left picture by Sylvia Liber, right picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward believes Anna Watson, Member for Shellharbour, would have called for a better deal for the region if she were in cabinet, despite there being "differences" between Ms Watson and himself in the past. Left picture by Sylvia Liber, right picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has condemned the NSW Premier after a recent visit to Wollongong lacked any community forums and demanded a cabinet reshuffle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.