Despite their 'differences' Kiama MP demands Anna Watson be elevated to NSW cabinet

Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has condemned the NSW Premier after a recent visit to Wollongong lacked any community forums and demanded a cabinet reshuffle.
Despite their "differences", Mr Ward claimed the "talents" of Shellharbour MP Anna Watson should not be overlooked and she should be elevated to the cabinet
"Anna has a bit more of a grittier understanding of what local people expect and I think her talents should be realised in cabinet," he told the Mercury on Monday.
"These [Labor] seats in the Illawarra are just too safe and as a result, they just take the community for granted."
In a later statement to the media, Mr Ward believes his counterpart would have spoken up and called for a better deal for the region, despite there being "differences" between Ms Watson and himself.
In October, Ms Watson questioned whether the Kiama MP Gareth Ward knowingly misled the community or made a mistake when he incorrectly announced funding for Shellharbour Airport, while in June she accused the Minister of being "disingenuous" over concerns about a lack of helipad at the new Shellharbour Hospital.
Ms Watson said the Kiama MP was seeking attention by calling on the Labor Government to reverse a government decision not to build a helipad at the $700 million hospital, which has been finalised by the previous government.
