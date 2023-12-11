NSW's winningest lottery postcode this year is in the Illawarra

Statistics say there's one suburb in NSW and the ACT which sells more division one winning entries than anywhere else - and it's in the Illawarra.
With $50 million on the line in Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw, that could be a handy advantage.
The postcode that's sold more than other in the state is ... Dapto.
The 2350 postcode has sold four winning tickets in the 11 month to the end of November 2023.
That includes dual success for NewsXpress Dapto at Dapto Mall.
One winner collected $100,000 at back in June and another mystery winner pocketed a whopping $2.5m early in September.
According to the data across Australia there were 456 division one winning entries from all lottery games that delivered more than $1.32 billion in division one prize money.
